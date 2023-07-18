Authorities make human trafficking arrests in Macomb County

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 18, 2023

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Human trafficking arrests were made, and survivors were located after a month-long investigation in Macomb County.

The County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) conducted two search warrants and seized over $350,000 in what they suspect is criminal profits from sexual exploitation.

In addition, authorities say three human trafficking survivors were located during this investigation.

Utica and Shelby Township police also helped with this investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.

The case pends further investigation.