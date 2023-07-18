Watch CBS News
Authorities make human trafficking arrests in Macomb County

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Human trafficking arrests were made, and survivors were located after a month-long investigation in Macomb County. 

The County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) conducted two search warrants and seized over $350,000 in what they suspect is criminal profits from sexual exploitation. 

In addition, authorities say three human trafficking survivors were located during this investigation. 

Utica and Shelby Township police also helped with this investigation. 

No other details have been released at this time.

The case pends further investigation. 

First published on July 18, 2023 / 11:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

