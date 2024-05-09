Watch CBS News
Authorities investigate alleged antisemitic incident in front of Metro Detroit synagogue

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

OAK PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are looking for a man who allegedly shouted antisemitic remarks toward two women last week outside of a synagogue in Oak Park.

City officials say at about 9:14 a.m. May 2, a man driving a dark blue 2008-2012 Chevy Traverse approached the women in front of Congregation Beth Shalom, allegedly yelled obscenities and threw a pair of work gloves wrapped in plastic at one of the women. The glove struck the woman.

The individual was described as a white man with thick dark hair and a long dark beard. The vehicle was described as having a large dent on the front passenger side door and a blue Michigan license plate with a yellow print.

Authorities released a photo of the vehicle:

"Our commitment to maintaining safety in Oak Park is unwavering," Oak Park City Manager Erik Tungate said in a statement. "There is no room for instances of hate or violence in our community and I am proud of how diligently our Public Safety team works to ensure safety for everyone in Oak Park. Our diversity is our greatest strength and we will continue to protect it."   

Officials say there have not been any other reported incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Ryan Bolton with the Oak Park Department of Public Safety at 248-691-7511 or Detective Patrick Laskaska at 248-691-7513.

"We are committed to providing the necessary resources to not only keep all of our residents safe but to foster that feeling of safety as well," said Oak Park Public Safety Director Steve Cooper in a statement. "Our dedication to supporting the people of Oak Park, with increased awareness as conflicts outside of the US continue, remains strong."   

