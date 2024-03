Detroit Air Xpress launches, GLWA and Highland Park reach an agreement and more top stories

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say they are investigating a home explosion in Wyandotte that injured two people on Sunday.

The explosion happened in the 1200 block of Cora Street between Antoine Street and Baumey Avenue.

Both homeowners were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Wyandotte Fire Department confirmed that it is still looking into the cause of the explosion.