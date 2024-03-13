Authorities investigate after woman's body found in Monroe Township

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in Monroe Township.

Authorities say the woman, described as white and middle-aged, was found in a wooded area near the 15400 block of S. Dixie Highway.

A preliminary investigation did not immediately reveal obvious signs of trauma, and authorities are working to identify the victim.

Investigators do not believe she is listed as a missing person.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office detective bureau at 734-240-7530.