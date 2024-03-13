Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities investigate after woman's body found in Monroe Township

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 13, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 13, 2024 04:01

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in Monroe Township.

Authorities say the woman, described as white and middle-aged, was found in a wooded area near the 15400 block of S. Dixie Highway.

A preliminary investigation did not immediately reveal obvious signs of trauma, and authorities are working to identify the victim.

Investigators do not believe she is listed as a missing person.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office detective bureau at 734-240-7530.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

First published on March 13, 2024 / 6:17 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.