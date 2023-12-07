Authorities in Metro Detroit warn of scam selling alleged police items

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Birmingham, Michigan, are warning people about a scam posting links to order supposed police items.

Authorities say the scammer is sharing the link in the comment sections of the department's social media pages.

"This is a phishing attempt to get your personal information," the department said on Facebook. "We are not currently selling any apparel or items with the Birmingham Police patch, but we have been sharing the Birmingham Benevolent Fund fundraiser, which is the Therapy K9 Maple dog and is sold through in-person purchase only."

**Scam Alert!*** If you see anyone posting comments on our posts to order Birmingham Police items, do not click on the... Posted by Birmingham, MI Police Department on Thursday, December 7, 2023

Anyone who is a victim of the scam is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department at 248-644-3405.