Authorities find suspect who assaulted 66-year-old Livingston County man in road rage incident

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities found a suspect who was wanted in connection to assaulting a 66-year-old man and leaving him lying in the road with head trauma.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, deputies were dispatched to Latson Road, north of Grand River, in Genoa Township, after receiving reports of an assault.

Several people called 911 and said a man physically assaulted another man after a traffic altercation. They said the victim was left lying in the road, and the man who assaulted him fled the area.

When deputies arrived, they found the 66-year-old Genoa Township man lying in the road with head trauma.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told deputies a man driving a silver or beige 2013-2015 Chevrolet Malibu exited his vehicle and assaulted the victim.

A passenger also exited the Malibu but did not assault the 66-year-old. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Latson Road from Grand Oaks Drive.

The sheriff's office provided an update Wednesday evening saying the investigation is closed and will be turned to the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office for review.