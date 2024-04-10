Authorities arrest stolen vehicle suspect in Detroit-area drive-thru, let him eat the food he ordered

Crumbley parents get 10-15 years, Detroit-area bakeries prepare for Eid al-Fitr and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) -Troopers arrested a 27-year-old stolen vehicle suspect in a Detroit-area fast food drive-thru last week, police said.

At 11:25 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, the Michigan State Police Trooper 3 helicopter was on patrol over Detroit when it spotted a stolen pickup truck on 8 Mile Road.

The helicopters followed the suspect as he arrived at a drive-thru in Hamtramck and guided ground troopers to him.

When troopers arrived at the fast food restaurant, they took the suspect, a Detroit man, into custody without incident.

After handcuffing the man, troopers realized he had already paid for his food, so they got his order and let him eat it before he was lodged.

The case pends a prosecutor's review.