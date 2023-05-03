Auditions to be held in Detroit for role of young Michael Jackson on Broadway

(CBS DETROIT) - Are you interested in playing Michael Jackson on Broadway? If so, scouts are holding auditions in Detroit to play the role of a young Michael Jackson in "MJ the Musical."

According to the musical's website, they are looking for an individual with the following description: age 10, Black, great singer, dancer and actor, to play Young Michael on Broadway and tour.

They are also looking for performers to play the understudy.

An open casting call will be held on Sunday, May 14, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Doubletree Hilton - Fort Shelby located at 525 W. Lafayette Blvd. in Detroit.

In addition, there will also be auditions held in Chicago the day before.

If a person cannot make it in person but would still like to audition, they can submit a video audition.

For information on video submissions, individuals should send an email to audition@mjthemuscial.com.