Michigan attorney Geoffrey Fieger recovering after suffering stroke, family says

(CBS DETROIT) - The family of Geoffrey Fieger says the Michigan attorney is recovering after he suffered a stroke earlier this month.

In a statement, Fieger's wife, Keenie Fieger, says he had an "elective and standard procedure to deal with a minor heart arrhythmia" on March 1. She says it was determined, following the procedure, that Geoffrey Fieger suffered a stroke.

"The recovery time from an event such as this varies from patient to patient; therefore it's difficult to predict how long Geoffrey's recovery will take and when he will be back in the office," she said.

"For those of us who know Geoffrey, he'd love to be back to work yesterday. Geoffrey has built a world-class TEAM at Fieger Law, and they are continuing the hard work, dedication and legal solutions Fieger clients expect and deserve while he's away. All clients and potential clients should rest assured their cases are in good hands. For right now, Geoffrey and I ask for your patience and privacy."

James Harrington, vice president and managing partner at Fieger Law, says the attorney is "awake, resting comfortably, and actively engaging in rehabilitation."

He says he spoke with him, assuring him that the firm will move "full steam ahead."

"We will continue our mission on behalf of our clients, fellow attorneys and our legal colleagues to deliver justice for all of our clients. Our stand, as always, is that we won't back down or give up…EVER," Harrington said in a statement.