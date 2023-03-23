Attorney for Perfecting Church speaks out after Detroit files lawsuit against church

(CBS DETROIT) – A local church is fighting back after being slapped with a lawsuit by the City of Detroit for failing to complete a construction project started nearly 20 years ago.

The unfinished church sits at the corner of Woodward and 7 mile.

David Jones, a partner at Schenk & Bruetsch representing Perfecting Church, says pastor Marvin Winans was completely blindsided by the suit. According to Jones, the church recently re-engaged the city about this project, meeting with several departments. The plan was to get the project back on track, but this lawsuit could undo all the progress that's been made.

CBS News Detroit compiled a timeline of events since the construction project was first greenlit based on dates outlined in the lawsuit:

2004 – The Detroit City Council approved a zoning ordinance to allow construction on the proposed 35,000-square-foot, 4,200-seat church building.

2005 – Perfecting Church started construction on its brand-new building at Woodward and 7 Mile.

2016 and 2017 –The city inspected the property finding the building's maintenance wasn't up to code.

2022 –The city conducted another inspection on the property, the church failed the inspection.

2023 – The city's Corporation Counsel, Conrad Mallett, issued a letter on Jan. 6, 2023 with a list of demands, threatening a lawsuit. He then followed through with the suit.

After 18 years, the project is still incomplete, but Perfecting Church and its attorney, David Jones, is pushing back. According to Jones, there's proof there were plans in place to restart construction and from a legal standpoint, labeling the property a public nuisance is inaccurate.

"Regardless of how long the property has been in construction, it does not abate to a public nuisance. A public nuisance is something that's a threat to the safety, health, and welfare of the citizens and [the church is] not a public nuisance by a legal standard," Jones said.

"We believe that if we got the documents, and the video tapes of the zoom meetings that the city had with Perfecting it would establish that the city was on track and parallel with the church with regards to reinvigorating this project. Despite requesting copies of those meetings, and requesting them several times, the city hasn't complied."

In its counterclaim, Perfecting Church states, in part:

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, including but not limited to the great recession and COVID-19, progress stalled on the construction project. Despite the halt in construction, Perfecting has at all times attempted to maintain and secure the property.

The unforeseen circumstances referenced also shed light on the gaps in the timeline. Jones says money has also been an issue, but Perfecting Church is counter suing the city alleging a violation of the freedom of information act.

What's more, because of the suit –construction can't continue. Jones says if the city wins this suit, Perfecting Church would lose ownership of the property and the building could be completely demolished."