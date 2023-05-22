WATCH: Attempted Stellantis plant heist thwarted by Sterling Heights police

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One man is under arrest, and a Sterling Heights Police officer is recovering from minor injuries after a daring attempted robbery at the Stellantis plant on Van Dyke was thwarted over the weekend.

Video captured by Sterling Heights Police shows the moment officers responded to the reported robbery outside the plant around 4 a.m. Sunday, May 21.

The video shows the driver of the Dodge Ram crashing into a squad car. Two officers use their flashlights to try and smash their way into the truck. As the man tried to run away, officers captured the suspect. Following a struggle, they placed him under arrest.

Another officer suffered minor injuries when his patrol car was also struck by the Dodge Ram as he was exiting his vehicle. He was treated at the hospital and released.

"The actions of the officers involved are nothing short of heroic," said Lieutenant Mario Bastinelli. "Once again, going above and beyond to risk their lives to protect the City of Sterling Heights."

The suspect is awaiting charges, but police say there are more suspects at large.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sterling Heights Detective Bureau at 586-446-2825.