Atlanta Falcons interview Michigan's Wink Martindale for defensive coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons have conducted a virtual interview with Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale as they began their search to replace Jimmy Lake, who was fired as defensive coordinator following the team's 8-9 season.

The Falcons on Tuesday announced their interview with Martindale, 61, who spent 20 years coaching in the NFL before joining the Michigan staff before the 2024 season. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Martindale is expected to interview with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday.

The Falcons fired Lake and defensive line coach Jay Rodgers on Saturday. Martindale is the first candidate known to have interviewed for the defensive coordinator spot.

Martindale was the New York Giants defensive coordinator from 2022-23. He previously served as defensive coordinator with Denver and the Baltimore Ravens. Martindale served on the Baltimore staff from 2012-21 and also previously coached for the Raiders.

The Falcons ranked 23rd in the league in total defense, with an average of 24.9 points per game allowed. They had a losing record and missed the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season.

Michigan finished its 2024 season with a 19-13 win against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. It was also Michigan's seventh appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl, which was called the Hall of Fame Bowl from 1986 to 1995 and the Outback Bowl from 1996 to 2022.