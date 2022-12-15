Watch CBS News
Assaggi Bistro in Ferndale to close after New Year's Eve

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Assaggi Bistro in Ferndale is closing at the end of 2022 after being open for over 20 years.

240718899-10158638894403687-2630039802307004042-n.jpg
Assaggi Bistro

On Wednesday, the Italian restaurant announced its final day of service will be Dec. 31.

According to a post on Facebook, the space will be completely renovated, and people can expect to see a new restaurant opening in the spring.

The restaurant is located at 330 West 9 Mile Road.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 1:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

