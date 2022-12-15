Assaggi Bistro in Ferndale to close after New Year's Eve
FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Assaggi Bistro in Ferndale is closing at the end of 2022 after being open for over 20 years.
On Wednesday, the Italian restaurant announced its final day of service will be Dec. 31.
According to a post on Facebook, the space will be completely renovated, and people can expect to see a new restaurant opening in the spring.
The restaurant is located at 330 West 9 Mile Road.
