Ascension Michigan, Henry Ford Health sign joint venture, announce plans to merge

(CBS DETROIT) - Ascension Michigan and Henry Ford Health announced Wednesday that the two health companies have signed a joint venture that will soon merge the two organizations.

In a statement Wednesday, the two companies said the joint venture "will allow both organizations to advance the health of the communities they serve and improve outcomes, access and equity for all by establishing an integrated network focused on population health and community initiatives that support the region's most vulnerable populations, as well as innovation, academic medicine, and advanced, complex care."

Ascension Michigan's acute care hospitals included in the new partnership are: Ascension Genesys Hospital; Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren and Madison Heights campuses; Ascension Providence Hospital, Novi and Southfield campuses; Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital; Ascension River District Hospital; and Ascension St. John Hospital. The Ascension Brighton Center for Recovery, as well as its acute care hospital related sites, are also included in the partnership.

All of Henry Ford's acute hospitals, as well as its other care facilities, assets and Health Alliance Plan, are set to be included in the new partnership.

"Together we can expand healthcare services and deliver innovations in care — from prevention and early detection through the treatment of complex conditions — to more people and communities across our state, including those who are most vulnerable," said Henry Ford Health CEO and President Robert Riney, in a statement. "We share a deeply-rooted dedication to providing world-class healthcare that everyone deserves, regardless of geographic, demographic, or socioeconomic status."

The expansion will be branded Henry Ford Health and led by Riney. Its headquarters are expected to remain in Detroit.

Ascension Michigan's southwest and northern Michigan hospitals will remain part of Ascension's national health ministry. Those hospitals are: Ascension Borgess Hospital, Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital; Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital, Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital; Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and Ascension Standish Hospital.

"Patients across Michigan will have more access than ever to end-to-end healthcare services, from primary care through complex specialty care and procedures," Ascension Michigan Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Doug Apple said in a statement. "Together, we will coordinate existing and expanded services to surround our patients with what they need to live healthy lives – with more options closer to home. By focusing on the creation of an integrated, streamlined healthcare journey, we can improve the consumer experience, improve care coordination, and provide superior value."

Combining the organizations is expected to employ about 50,000 workers at more than 550 locations across the area.

The companies expect the transaction to be complete by the summer of 2024.