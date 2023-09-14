As UAW negotiations continue, Big Three automakers say they are bargaining in "good faith"

(CBS DETROIT) - The United Auto Workers union is a little over 24 hours from a possible strike, and the Big Three automakers said on Wednesday they are working to present strong offers.

This comes as UAW President Shawn Fain held an online address, saying General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis have raised their initial wage offers, but have rejected some of the union's other demands.

The union is threatening to strike after contracts with companies that haven't reached an agreement by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday. It would be the first time in the union's 80-plus-year history that it struck all three companies at the same time.

Fain said the final decision on which plants to strike won't be made until Thursday night and will be announced at 10 p.m.

"We do not yet have offers on the table that reflect the sacrifices and contributions our members have made to these companies," he said. "To win, we're likely going to have to take action. We are preparing to strike these companies in a way they've never seen before."

The automakers issued separate statements following Fain's online address.

Read the statement from General Motors executive vice president Mark Reuss:

"We want to let you know that we continue to bargain directly and in good faith and have presented additional strong offers to the UAW. We are making progress in key areas that we believe are most important to you. This includes historic guaranteed annual wage increases, investments in our U.S. manufacturing plants to provide opportunities for all and shortening the time for in-progression employees to reach maximum wages.

"Our goal remains to reach an agreement before the expiration of the current contract.

"We know that best-in-class manufacturing is our competitive advantage, and that's thanks to you. We are incredibly enthusiastic about our products, our technologies, and our customer engagement. Anything that disrupts what we can deliver to our customers is a setback for all of us. We came through the pandemic and other recent challenges with critical business momentum, and together we can keep it going. We can all win.

"Remember, you can continue to stay informed by visiting GMNeqotiations2023.com, and you can also contact the UAW leadership or your plant leader with any questions.

"Thank you for all you do for GM and our customers. Be safe."

A statement from Stellantis reads:

"We're still awaiting the UAW's response to the offer we presented yesterday. Our focus remains on bargaining in good faith to have a tentative agreement on the table before the collective bargaining agreement expires."

Ford CEO Jim Farley issued a statement saying:

"The Ford team continues to put 100% of our energy into reaching an agreement with the UAW that rewards our valued employees and allows the company to invest in the future. If there is a strike, it's not because Ford didn't make a great offer. We have and that's what we can control.

"In fact, we have put four offers on the table starting Aug. 29, and each one has been increasingly generous. We still have not received any genuine counteroffer.

"On Tuesday, Bill Ford and I sat down with the union at the main table for a major offer. As we were walking in the room, we learned President Fain would not be attending. Nevertheless, Bill and I laid out a historically generous offer to the UAW Ford bargaining team because we listened to the UAW demands and we care about our employees. Here are the facts. Ford:

Significantly increased our proposal on wage increases;

Offered Cost of Living Adjustments, or COLA;

Fully eliminated wage tiers so all employees can achieve industry-leading wages – and shortened to four from eight years the time it takes hourly employees to reach the top wage;

Increased contributions to in-progression retirement savings;

Protected health care benefits that would continue to rank in the top 1% of all employer-sponsored medical plans for lowest employee cost-sharing; and

Added more paid time off, with up to five weeks of vacation and 17 paid holidays each year (with the addition of Juneteenth).

"The first we learned President Fain received the offer was on Facebook Live this evening. So again, we are here and ready to reach a deal. We should be working creatively to solve hard problems rather than planning strikes and PR events.

"Please remember that Ford, more than any other company, has bet on the UAW and treated the UAW with respect. We have been incredibly supportive of the union. We have gone well beyond any contract language in adding jobs and investment.

"The future of our industry is at stake. Let's do everything we can to avert a disastrous outcome."