Arts, Beats & Eats returns to Royal Oak this weekend

"We are getting better with age," says Jon Witz, the founder and producer of Arts, Beats and Eats as the festival enters its 25th year.

The festival kicks off Friday, September 2nd and lasts 4 days, through Monday in Downtown Royal Oak. A number of concerts, food features and art displays will be available to the public throughout Royal Oak.

Witz says although it's been tough at times, time has been good to the festival.

"Especially last year and this year bringing people out of a couple rounds of COVID and getting the community together its going to be really special this year," Witz says.

Artist and graphic designer Tim Gralewski. says he's been an artist with the festival since it moved to Royal Oak from Pontiac in 2010.

"Artists come from all over the county to be in this and there's of course, local artists and it's nice to be chosen to be among them," says Gralewski.

As a graphic designer, Gralewski creates his work on the computer and screen prints them out by hand. He says he's a musician, which helps inspire his work.

This years festival will have no shortage of art, food or entertainment and Witz says, as founder, that 25 years of working on something he loves has been a blessing.

"The the idea of starting something, seeing it grow, become one of the biggest events in its first year back in Pontiac in 1998, watching where it's become and my favorite part of this truly is bringing people together in peace, says Witz.