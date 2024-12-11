Video shows arson suspect catch on fire after throwing Molotov cocktail at Detroit home

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are searching for two suspects caught on video throwing Molotov cocktails at a Detroit home in May and setting both the home and one of the two suspects ablaze.

The firebombing happened on May 9, 2024, in the 16800 block of Fielding Street.

Home security video shows the suspects breaking one of the home's front windows and throwing Molotov cocktails at the house. One of the suspects caught on fire as a result of the explosion.

The two men then ran away from the house.

Police say only one of the Molotov cocktails landed in the home, which sustained smoke and fire damage.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Police say the well-maintained home was being rented out as a short-term rental property and that the homeowners had renters scheduled to visit the property the following day.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Detroit Fire Investigation Division tip line at 313-628-2900, DetroitRewards.tv, or email at Arsontips@detroitmi.gov.