Armored truck overturns, spills cash on I-96
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An armored truck spilled hundreds of coins in a rollover crash on I-96 on Wednesday.
The incident happened on eastbound I-96 near Waverly Road in Windsor Township.
State police say the armored truck clipped a vehicle, lost control and overturned into the ditch.
The truck's occupants sustained minor injuries, and the driver in the other vehicle was not injured, according to Michigan State Police.
