Armored truck overturns, spills cash on I-96

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An armored truck spilled hundreds of coins in a rollover crash on I-96 on Wednesday. 

The incident happened on eastbound I-96 near Waverly Road in Windsor Township.

State police say the armored truck clipped a vehicle, lost control and overturned into the ditch. 

The truck's occupants sustained minor injuries, and the driver in the other vehicle was not injured, according to Michigan State Police. 

First published on July 6, 2023 / 10:08 AM

