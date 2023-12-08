Detroit police search for armed robbery suspect

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for information from the community regarding an armed robbery.

On Oct. 29 around 3:40 p.m. in the 20100 block of Van Dyke, a suspect went into a dollar store, grabbed multiple items, and tried to leave, police said.

An employee approached the suspect to retrieve the items but the suspect grabbed his hip, saying he was armed, and left the store, according to investigators.

The suspect was last seen getting into a black and silver older Dodge Ram 1500 with a black stripe down the middle.

The suspect is described by police as a man around 30 years old, wearing a black hat, black jacket, white hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-1140, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.TV.