Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit police search for armed robbery suspect

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 8, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 8, 2023 04:02

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for information from the community regarding an armed robbery.

On Oct. 29 around 3:40 p.m. in the 20100 block of Van Dyke, a suspect went into a dollar store, grabbed multiple items, and tried to leave, police said. 

An employee approached the suspect to retrieve the items but the suspect grabbed his hip, saying he was armed, and left the store, according to investigators.  

The suspect was last seen getting into a black and silver older Dodge Ram 1500 with a black stripe down the middle. 

The suspect is described by police as a man around 30 years old, wearing a black hat, black jacket, white hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, and black shoes. 

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-1140, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.TV.  

First published on December 8, 2023 / 4:58 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.