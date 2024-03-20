Armed home invasion suspect in Michigan fatally shot by trooper

COLDWATER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An investigation is underway after a Michigan State Police trooper shot and killed an armed home invasion suspect in Coldwater Monday night, state police said.

At 8 p.m. on March 18, Coldwater police requested assistance from the Michigan State Police Emergency Support team to serve a multi-count felony arrest warrant, including home invasion, at a residence on Lucky Drive. The wanted suspect was identified as 32-year-old Richard Wilkinson.

When authorities arrived at the home, Wilkinson confronted them and was armed with an AR-style rifle. A member of the emergency support fired rounds and killed Wilkinson.

The trooper has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. This is per MSP policy.

Detectives with the First District Investigative Response Team are investigating the incident. The investigation pends lab analysis, autopsy results and a prosecutor's review.

The prosecuting attorney was notified of the incident and observed the scene. In addition, after further investigation, the findings will be submitted to the prosecutor.