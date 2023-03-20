Are you the winner? $1M Mega Millions ticket bought in Southfield on St. Patrick's Day

(CBS DETROIT) - Are you the winner? Michigan Lottery officials say a lucky player won $1 million playing the Mega Millions on Friday night.

The ticket was purchased at the CVS pharmacy located at 18130 West 10 Mile Road in Southfield and matched the five white balls drawn Friday, 26-28-29-39-49, winning a $1 million prize.

Michigan Lottery officials say the winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option two, two schedule a time to collect the prize at the headquarters in Lansing.

Players are reminded that Mega Millions tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

Drawings happen on Tuesday and Friday evenings. Each Mega Millions play is $2. Players can add a "Megaplier" for an additional $1 per play, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets can be purchased in person or online until 10:45 p.m. on the drawing day.