Applications for "Strive for a Safer Drive" campaign open

(CBS DETROIT) - Applications are now being accepted for the statewide, student- led traffic safety campaign, Strive for a Safer Drive.

From fun facts, to coffee, to TikToks, Anchor bay High School students in the Health Occupations Students of America Club, or HOSA for short, showed why they deserved to be advocates for traffic safety.

"We had meetings every Thursday, so everyone in the club would come, we would brainstorm ideas, and then it was really a team effort," says Michelle Domey, student president of HOSA.

As the 2021-22 program winners, Anchor Bay students are once again looking forward to compete in the statewide campaign as it enters its 12th year in partnership with the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning and Ford Motor Company Fund. Kayla Thomas-Wright, S4SD program coordinator says schools from across the state are welcome to enter the competition.

"We have had a total of 178 different Michigan high schools, and every year we have new school that have not participated," says Thomas- Wright.

Jennifer dixon, registered nurse, health occupations teacher and HOSA club advisor says in her profession as a nurse, she knows how dangerous distracted driving is, especially for teens.

"We need to change that culture, we need to try to help our fellow classmates and things like that," says Dixon.

Dixon is proud of the HOSA club and efforts they made to help inform the public of traffic safety. She says its important for everyone, outside of school walls to know that distracted driving is dangerous, but preventable.

"It shows a unity that it's not just, you know, the hospitals and trauma centers that want to prevent these things from happening. But that does all of us. This is a problem for all of us, not just, you know, a small group of people. This has to do about parents and other teens and siblings and grandparents and modeling good driving behaviors for the kids in your car.

Once applications are submitted, S4SD will pick there winners and announce them in April of 2023.