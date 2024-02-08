Applications for 2024 Detroit youth summer job program now open

(CBS DETROIT) - Applications for the 10th year of the Detroit youth summer job program are now open.

The Grow Detroit's Young Talent program is for Detroit residents between the ages of 14 and 24. Applications can be submitted by interested youth looking for employment and Metro Detroit businesses who want to partake in the program.

The application period will be open from today through May 31.

Applicants are then randomly selected through a lottery system, and once selected they must complete the required enrollment forms. Those selected will get at least 12 hours of "work-readiness pre-training" before their employment begins.

There is a variety of job available for participants, including event planning, accounting, retail and junior police or fire cadets.

Since 2014, the program has provided more than 70,000 summer jobs to youth in the city.

"When we launched GDYT in 2015, we knew there was a need for a centrally coordinated approach to bring all the various summer employment opportunities together, so our young people could more easily access them," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "This is our 10th year and we are so appreciative of all of our funding partners and employment partners that have helped make GDYT a national model for summer youth employment programs."

For more information about the program and to apply, visit the Grow Detroit's Young Talent website.