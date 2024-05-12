Watch CBS News
Antique military plane crashes in Novi while attempting emergency landing, police say

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A pilot attempting an emergency landing of an antique military plane crashed into the backyard of a house in Novi Sunday evening, police said. 

The call of the single plane crash on Cambridge Drive north of Eight Mile came in around 6:41 p.m.

According to police, the pilot, a 71-year-old man from Northville, was the only one on board and suffered minor injuries. 

Paramedics transported him to St. Mary's Hospital in Livonia. 

No one on the ground was injured.

Traffic on Eight Mile Road wasn't interrupted as the FAA investigated the crash. 

