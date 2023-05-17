Antelope killed by pygmy hippo at Grand Rapids zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The new antelope at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids was killed Tuesday by a pygmy hippo, zoo officials announced.

Chopper, a male sitatunga, which is an amphibious antelope, died on Tuesday, May 16, as it was being introduced in a new multi-species habitat that includes pygmy hippos.

Zoo officials say that trained animal care staff were conducting a controlled introduction of the pygmy hippo and Chopper after successful visual introductions when the hippo attacked Chopper.

Staff separated the animals and provided emergency care, but they could not resuscitate Chopper.

The Zoo has successfully introduced species many times, and our staff was thoroughly prepared for this introduction," said the John Ball Zoo. "This sad incident reminds us that despite enormous cautionary measures taken by Zoo staff over the last several weeks, the behavior of wild animals can be unpredictable. At John Ball Zoo, providing world-class care for our animals is our number one priority, and we are deeply saddened by the loss of Chopper, who was loved by all the staff that cared for him and who are today grieving this loss."