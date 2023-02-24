Another round of busts made in '313 Initiative'

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) - A law enforcement initiative created by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in hopes of curbing the flow of deadly drugs into the region has paid off with more arrests.

The '313 Initiative' was created earlier this year in hopes of disrupting the drug trafficking pipeline between the city of Detroit and East Tennessee. It aims to identify, target, and dismantle individuals and groups from the Detroit, Michigan, area who bring drugs into Knox County and surrounding areas of Tennessee.

On Thursday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations announced the arrests of four suspects charged in two counties on several drug offenses. Numerous narcotics were seized, including cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and guns.

Scotty Wayne Burton, 33, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Summer Renee Simpson, 26, also of Rogersville, Tennessee have been charged with Conspiracy to Sell a Controlled Substance. Christopher Dewayne James, 33 of Knoxville, Tennessee is facing numerous drug charges as well as Possession of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Joshua Ezekiel-Lewis Simmons, 32, of Detroit, is also facing numerous drug charges as well as Possession of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

This comes on the heels of another drug bust by the initiative in early February, where six suspects were taken into custody and charged with several drug offenses. The 313 initiative involves creating a database to help make more arrests through traffic stops and search warrants.