Another chilly day in Southeastern Michigan with a chance of snow on the way

Cold today with more sunshine. Snow returns tomorrow. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/21/2024

Cold today with more sunshine. Snow returns tomorrow. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/21/2024

Cold today with more sunshine. Snow returns tomorrow. NEXT Weather Forecast 3/21/2024

(CBS DETROIT) - It will be another chilly day on Thursday, as temperatures will begin around 20 degrees as you get your day going.

Temperatures will feel winterlike, with wind chills in the low teens. Thankfully, temperatures and wind chills will warm into the 30s in the afternoon. Actual highs in southeast Michigan will top out in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures may be below average for this time of year; however, winds will be out of the northwest between six and eight miles per hour, and mostly sunny skies will dominate the day.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Expect a chance of snow and clouds to increase early Friday morning. We'll likely see snow as you wake up Friday until around lunchtime. There will be a second period of lighter snow on Friday evening. The further north you live in Southeast Michigan, the greater amount of snow is expected.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

For your latest NEXT Weather Forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, and PlutoTV.