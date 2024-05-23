SE Michigan to see another beautiful Friday before Memorial Day

(CBS DETROIT) - Friday will be another beautiful day, with temperatures staying above average and sunshine remaining.

Clear skies will begin our day early Friday as temperatures start around 60 degrees. Sunshine will be prevalent throughout the day as temperatures reach into the low 80s for our highs.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

If you're getting your holiday weekend started early, it'll be a good day for driving up north and around the region. Plenty of sunshine will be present in the Lower Peninsula, but more cloud cover and cooler temperatures will be the case in the Upper Peninsula

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit