Watch CBS News
Weather

SE Michigan to see another beautiful Friday before Memorial Day

By Karen Carter

/ CBS Detroit

Warmth hangs on before rain returns
Warmth hangs on before rain returns 03:08

(CBS DETROIT) - Friday will be another beautiful day, with temperatures staying above average and sunshine remaining. 

Clear skies will begin our day early Friday as temperatures start around 60 degrees. Sunshine will be prevalent throughout the day as temperatures reach into the low 80s for our highs. 

out-the-door-tomorrow-all-day.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

If you're getting your holiday weekend started early, it'll be a good day for driving up north and around the region. Plenty of sunshine will be present in the Lower Peninsula, but more cloud cover and cooler temperatures will be the case in the Upper Peninsula

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.   

around-the-state-next-2-days-cutout.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit
Karen Carter
karencarter-retakes-pick-aug172022-caf-7003.jpg

NEXT Weather Meteorologist Karen Carter can be seen weekdays on CBS Detroit and CW50.

First published on May 23, 2024 / 9:32 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.