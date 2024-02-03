Annual "Shiver on the River" brings people together to learn more about the Detroit River

(CBS DETROIT) - The annual "Shiver on the River" brought people out to Belle Isle to learn more about the Detroit River.

The event is aimed at bringing more awareness to the resources and activities found on the Detroit River.

People of all ages were welcomed to learn more about the history of the river and check out the Dossin Great Lakes Museum.

The environmental fair was free and offered family fun, food, and entertainment.

"So one of the things that we often hear from people who are Detroiters and lifelong Detroiters is that they rarely come down here," said Kimmie Wolfe, manager of education and volunteers, Detroit Historical Society. "Especially with the youth, a lot of times, they've never seen the river when they come to our museum. So, it's really an opportunity for people to have access to the river, to get a nice introduction to what's available, and then hopefully, they'll want to come back and experience it again."

Wolfe said event has been happening for nearly 25 years, but this is the second year it's been at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum.