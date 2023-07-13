Annual parade kicks off boat week in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Boat Week is back in Port Huron, marking the official countdown to the 2023 Bayview Mackinac Race this weekend.

The community turned out for the annual Rotary International Day Parade, where hundreds of kids cared less about the rain, and were all about the candy.

"Brought the family out, knew it was raining, so we brought a tent," says Port Huron native Matt Feher. He and his wife Missy brought their whole family out this year, under the tent, of course. A tradition for the couple, for over two decades.

"Actually, I proposed to my wife boat night 21 years ago," says Feher.

The annual parade joins other scheduled events during the Blue Water Festival, like a carnival, fireworks, and of course, Saturday's boat race.

"Bayview Port Huron to Mackinac race is the biggest sailboat race in the Great Lakes," says Natacha Hayden, the Downtown Development Authority director for the City of Port Huron.

She says this year is just a year away from the 100th anniversary of the Bayview Mackinac race, which draws in people from all over the world.

"In order to welcome them to our community, we have this Blue Water Festival just to welcome them, and to send them on their way in the best way possible," says Hayden.