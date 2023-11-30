Major road in downtown Ann Arbor set to close on Monday and Tuesday

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 30, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 30, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 30, 2023

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A major road in downtown Ann Arbor is set to close on Monday and for most of Tuesday.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Dec. 4, northbound vehicles driving on South Main Street will be detoured east on Packard Street, north on Fourth Avenue, west on William Street, and back to South Main Street, according to the city of Ann Arbor.

Southbound vehicles driving from South Main Street will be detoured east onto Williams Street, south on Fourth Avenue, west on Packard Street, and back to South Main Street.

Pedestrian traffic on the west side of South Main Street will be detoured to the east side of South Main Street, according to city officials.

Emergency vehicles are advised to follow the posted detour, but access to driveways within the closure will be maintained.

The road is set to reopen on Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.

Additional road closures can be found online.