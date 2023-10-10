"We're so frustrated": Ann Arbor residents say roof still not fixed after August storm damage

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Phyllis Robb and her husband Bill have been living with a hole in their ceiling since a massive tree fell on their roof during a storm on Aug. 24.

They said they were watching TV at about 10 p.m. when their power went out, and they heard a loud bang, which shook the house.

The hole, which has since become much larger following an initial repair, has yet to be completely fixed.

Though the limb was removed from her roof, Robb said the cost of the tree's removal is not covered by insurance and could cost anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000.

"I live in a condo, and I'm hoping that our HOA -- because this is common element -- will help some," said Robb. "And so, it might not all be on us, but choreographing it to get it done has been a nightmare."

State Farm told her it would take six to eight weeks to get a structural engineer to come see the damage. That's when she took matters into her own hands.

"I found the tree removal, I found the roofer, I'm looking for a local contractor who can do something quickly," said Robb. "I'm frustrated because I thought that's something my insurance company could do."

State Farm responded to our request for comment with this statement:

"... claims with structural damage may include consultation with engineers and experts to help determine the full scope of the damage and help define appropriate repairs. We continue to actively work with our customers on their claim to understand the facts of their loss, identify the damages and applicable coverage, and ultimately resolve their claim."

This year brought unprecedented storms and subsequent power outages to the area. Between February and July, the city of Ann Arbor said it spent nearly $2 million in emergency response efforts.

Robb said the recent drop in temperatures has made the home much colder, especially at night.

"Last night, when my husband went to bed, he was freezing," she said.

She said they're hoping for someone to respond soon in order to get their roof repaired before winter.

"We're so frustrated and so depressed," she said. "I mean, this is where we live. This is where we spend all our time, reading, listening to music, entertaining friends. This is totally unusable."