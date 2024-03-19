Ann Arbor Public Schools to start layoff notifications amid $25M budget deficit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Budget cuts totaling $25 million are in the works for Ann Arbor Public Schools as the district grapples with a deep funding deficit.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by interim superintendent Jazz Parks, who said cuts will have to be made for the 2024–25 school in order to repair a "multi-year budget shortfall."

A district official told CBS News Detroit on Tuesday that notifications of layoffs will begin as early as March 31.

Retired Ann Arbor teacher of 38 years and Board of Education Trustee, Jeff Gaynor, said administrators will be the first group to receive notice of layoffs, or "pink slips."

"Parents are worried programs are going to get cut; teachers are worried for their jobs or their colleagues's jobs," said Gaynor. "At the same time, they're professionals, they're working well with the kids. They're keeping the spirits up."

He said teachers will be the next to receive the notices on April 30, though receiving a slip does not necessarily guarantee termination.

Gaynor said the district has work to do over the summer to determine where more cuts can be made.

So, how did it get to this point?

In her announcement, Parks pointed to three contributing factors to the budget crisis: A rise in staffing coupled with a decline in student enrollment, as well as recent raises for teachers and staff.

She also outlined immediate steps the district is taking to cut costs, including:

Reducing central office and administrative positions

Implementing a hiring freeze

Conducting in-depth operational reviews

Renegotiating vendor contracts

"The initial review has revealed some significant budget challenges for our district that will require immediate and long-term actions, some of which will be painful," said Parks.

"We're getting dozens of emails from parents that say, 'Cut administration. Cut at the top; don't touch the classroom,'" said Gaynor. "And I get it; that's what we all would prefer if there has to be cuts. Again, if the data is correct, I don't think we'll be able to limit it to that."

The news comes as the district is selecting a new superintendent.