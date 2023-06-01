Ann Arbor police warn residents of bridge jumping dangers after Amtrak incident

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department is warning residents of the dangers of bridge jumping after a recent incident involving an Amtrak train.

The incident happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at Bandemer Park at 1352 Lake Shore Drive.

Officers responded to reports of a person in the Huron River.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an Amtrak train was required to make an emergency stop because four males were on the railroad bridge located north of M-14.

An Amtrak crew member told authorities that after the train stopped, one of the men approached him and shoved him multiple times before running away.

While running from the area, the four males yelled that they had seen a body in the water. The Ann Arbor Fire Department arrived and searched the river but did not find a victim.

"This is another example of the extreme dangers of being on railroad bridges," the Ann Arbor Police Department said. "It is against the law and anyone on a railroad bridge or is found to be jumping off bridges into the river **WILL** face prosecution."