Ann Arbor police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

Cody Ablan-Owen Ann Arbor Police Department

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department is seeking assistance in searching for a 12-year-old boy.

Cody Ablan-Owen was last seen in the evening on Sunday, Aug. 27, in the 1000 block of Newport Road.

Police say it is believed he left the area on his bicycle and was last seen wearing beige shorts, black crocs and an unknown shirt.

Ablan-Owen is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 100 lbs. with blonde/strawberry-colored hair.

In addition, his family told police that he has autism and has a history of running away.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920.