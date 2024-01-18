Ann Arbor police search for suspect in connection to Speedway robbery

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 18, 2024

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A robbery at a Speedway gas station on Jan. 17 is under investigation.

The Ann Arbor Police Department responded to the robbery around 5:50 a.m. at 1300 N. Maple for a hold-up alarm that was activated.

A man wearing a black ski mask implied he had a weapon and demanded money from an employee inside, police said.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash from the business, the department said.

The suspect was last seen driving eastbound on Miller Avenue.

Ann Arbor Police Department

He is described by police as 50 to 60 years old, between 5 feet and 9 to 11 inches tall.

No one was hurt and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information can call police at 734-794-6939 or email tips to tips@a2gov.org.