Watch CBS News
Local News

Ann Arbor police search for suspect in connection to Speedway robbery

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 18, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 18, 2024 04:01

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A robbery at a Speedway gas station on Jan. 17 is under investigation.

The Ann Arbor Police Department responded to the robbery around 5:50 a.m. at 1300 N. Maple for a hold-up alarm that was activated.

A man wearing a black ski mask implied he had a weapon and demanded money from an employee inside, police said. 

The suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash from the business, the department said. 

The suspect was last seen driving eastbound on Miller Avenue. 

Ann Arbor Speedway robbery suspect vehicle
Ann Arbor Police Department

He is described by police as 50 to 60 years old, between 5 feet and 9 to 11 inches tall. 

No one was hurt and the incident is under investigation. 

Anyone with information can call police at  734-794-6939 or email tips to tips@a2gov.org.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 5:32 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.