Ann Arbor police investigate stabbing at Embassy Hotel

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ann Arbor police are investigating an early morning stabbing involving two people Friday. 

At about 4:15 a.m. Friday, police responded to the 100 block of 4th Avenue for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, police found a 39-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. The two were taken to an area hospital. 

Police say the stabbing happened at an Embassy Hotel on East Huron Street. 

Police are investigating the stabbing as a domestic situation and say no one else is believed to have been involved in the incident. There is no threat to the public. 

The 200 block of East Huron Street was closed during the investigation but is now back open. 

