Ann Arbor police investigate "hate-motivated" graffiti near University of Michigan campus

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department is investigating after it says "hate-motivated" graffiti was found near the University of Michigan campus on Tuesday.

Police say homophobic graffiti was found on the sidewalk in front of the Jewish Resource Center on Hill Street. Additionally, a racial slur and a threatening message were found spray-painted on an apartment building on S. University Avenue.

It is unknown if the graffiti was done by the same person or different people.

In a statement on Wednesday, university President Santa Ono says the homophobic graffiti near the Jewish Resource Center is the "second act of vandalism at a Jewish-centered location in the past three months."

"We strongly denounce this act of vandalism and all antisemitic acts. These incidents are in direct conflict with the university's deeply held values of respect and inclusion and have no place within our community," Ono said. "We are proud of our thriving Jewish life in Ann Arbor and on our campus. We offer our full support to any affected University of Michigan students through our Campus Climate Support program in the Dean of Students Office and the Spectrum Center."

Anyone with information is asked to call Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6920 or contact the AAPD tip line by calling 734-794-6939 or emailing tips@a2gov.org.