Ann Arbor police search for Chase Bank robbery suspect

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department is looking for a bank robbery suspect.

The suspect is described by police as a white man in his 50s, and was last seen wearing a black coat, gray hat, dark gloves, and a face covering.

On Friday morning, officers responded to the Chase Bank located at 3500 Plymouth Road for a bank robbery.

According to the investigation, a man entered the bank at 9:15 a.m., approached the teller window, took out a note implying he had a weapon, and demanded cash. The teller gave the suspect the cash, police said.

After getting the cash, the suspect fled the scene and was last seen headed toward Green Road, police said.

No weapon was seen during the incident and no one was hurt, according to authorities.

Anyone with information can call police at 734-794-6939 or email tips to tips@a2gov.org.