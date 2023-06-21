Ann Arbor marks Make Music Day with free performances throughout city

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Ann Arbor is celebrating Make Music Day for the first time ever on Wednesday.

The daylong event features performances at venues throughout the city, including the Michigan Theater, Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Ann Arbor Art Center, Ann Arbor Farmers Market, coffee shops, art galleries and more.

The event, which takes place on the longest day of the year, was launched in 1982 in France as a way to bring free live music to local parks, streets, porches and plazas. It has since grown to include more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries across the world.

So, how does it work?

An open call was issued to both local musicians and venues. Performers of any age and ability are invited to participate and are then partnered with a venue.

"What's so great about the tradition is that it's open to everyone. It's a community event," said Ann Arbor District Library director Eli Neiburger. "And anyone from a five-year-old playing a recorder all the way up to someone who's been a musician as a professional their whole life can have a place in an event like this."

The idea is to fill the streets with music for the entire community to enjoy.

"I've lived in Ann Arbor most of my life, and the Ann Arbor library has always been a great part of the community," said musician Rollie Tussing, who performs 20s and 30s pop tunes. "Anytime I can be a part of that community, I'm happy to do so."

Performances will continue throughout the evening, and a schedule can be found online for artist and venue information.