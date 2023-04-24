Ann Arbor man accused of stabbing 42-year-old victim in shoulder

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Ann Arbor man was arraigned over the weekend for allegedly stabbing a 42-year-old man in the shoulder.

Tyler Thomas Oliveria, 46, is charged with assault with intent to murder and received a $50,000 cash/surety bond, according to the Ann Arbor Police Department.

The incident happened at about 9 a.m. on April 17 in the 2300 block of Pauline Boulevard. The victim was treated at the University of Michigan Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Police say Oliveria and the victim knew each other prior to the stabbing.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 4.