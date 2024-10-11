Ann Arbor City Council approves "right to sit" ordinance

City of Ann Arbor passes ordinance that would allow service workers to sit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor City Council unanimously approved a proposed "right to sit" ordinance at its regular meeting on Monday.

The move was an initial approval of a law that would require employers to allow their employees to sit down during their shifts, as long as it doesn't conflict with their regular duties.

Council member Ayesha Ghazi Edwin first introduced the proposal.

"It was supported by all council members, by restaurant workers, servers, local labor unions," she said. "I also spent some time over the last few weeks talking to various business associations, so I'm really hoping that we're all going to improve working conditions for all workers in Ann Arbor."

Zach Damon, the chairman of Ann Arbor's Commission on Disability Issues, said the ordinance is long overdue.

"What this ordinance means to me is accessibility, it means reasonable accommodation, it means more overall profitability for businesses who incorporate reasonable accommodation, it means increased morale for longtime employees to know that they're supported," said Damon.

Damon has cerebral palsy, which causes tightness in his legs.

He uses mobility devices and shared that years ago when he worked as a greeter at a local grocery store, he was told he could not lean on items to alleviate his discomfort.

"I remember the particular staff going, 'Hey, you can't do that. You can't lean on the magazine rack,'" said Damon. "And I would say, 'Well, OK, why not? Do you mind giving me a reason?' and they would say, 'Well, it looks unprofessional.'"

He said they gave him a stool to sit on, but it was too tall for him. He ended up continuing to work his long shifts while standing.

The new "right to sit" law will be complaint-driven.

Employees will be able to submit complaints online to Ann Arbor's Human Rights Commission, which will determine whether action should be taken.

City officials say the commission will usually act as a mediator between workers and their employers.

The law will be put to an official vote at the council's next meeting following a public hearing on Oct. 21.