Ann Arbor Humane Society offering free adoptions through Sunday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Humane Society of Huron Valley is holding a free adoption promotion of adult cats and dogs through Sunday.

According to officials, the shelter has reached maximum capacity.

"We have over 450 animals in our care," HSHV CEO Tanya Hilgendorf said in a statement. "Animal shelters across the nation are seeing a slowdown in adoptions and grappling with overcrowding. We're hoping this free adoption promotion will get some of the amazing loving animals in our shelter some amazing loving homes."

All animals up for adoption are spayed or neutered, microchipped and are up-to-date on their vaccines.

According to the Shelter Animal Counts database, euthanasia rates for dogs nationwide are up 37% from last year. While animal intake rates are rising across the board, slowing adoption rates are causing shelters to fill up quickly.

During our visit to the shelter earlier this summer, volunteer Linda Selover shared why she loves working with the animals.

"I love the dogs," said Selover. "I love spending time with them. It's great when you can make them come out of their shell. They find they're scared; they don't know where they're at, but when they warm up to you, you just give them a little bit of comfort until they find their forever home. It's a great feeling."

Anyone who adopts a dog during the promotion period will also receive a complimentary month of preventative flea, tick and heartworm medication. Cat adopters will receive free treats and a toy.

Adoption hours:

· Saturday and Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

· Monday through Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

· Thursday and Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information, visit www.hshv.org.