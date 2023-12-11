Ann Arbor Farmers Market marks 104 years in community

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is one of the oldest markets of its kind in the state.

Generations of farmers have been selling their goods at the market for decades, which include fresh produce, baked goods, cheeses, meats and coffee.

The market runs year-round and is open rain, snow or shine.

On a busy summer Saturday, more than 75 vendors will fill the market. On chilly Wednesdays in December, the market has a more intimate feel, with fewer vendors braving the cold temperatures.

"A lot of our vendors, this is their primary market," said market manager Stefanie Stauffer. "They go to other ones, too, throughout the week, but this is their diehard one, and that's partly because we're open all year.

"Our Wednesday is the seasonal market that is May through December 20 this year, but the Saturday is year-round. So, we are a core driver for many of them, especially some of our multigenerational farms. This is their place to be for literal decades."

Vendor Tina Koski has been selling Christmas trees, centerpieces and decorative baskets at the market for 62 years.

"It's one big happy family on the vendors," she said. "And some of the customers, I don't know their names, but I've known them for 20, 30 years."

The market was founded in 1919 outside Ann Arbor's old courthouse and has been in its Kerrytown location since 1930.

"We are actually what I'm told the second continuously operating farmers market in the state of Michigan," said Stauffer. "The only one older than us is Detroit Eastern Market."

Vendor Carol Brooks began selling at the market 37 years ago. Described affectionately as the "grandmother" of Ann Arbor Farmers Market, Brooks said market days are the highlight of her week.

"(My customers) they are my friends," she said. "At home, I work, and here we talk. This is my social life."

Kathryn Richardson is a special education teacher at Community High School across the street from the market.

She said she crosses the street every Wednesday when she's on break to buy locally-grown produce from Kapnick Farms and bread and pastries from White Lotus Farms.

While largely a food-based market, there are plenty of artisans who sell their goods regularly, like candle maker Jeb Booge.

"I make soy candles, they're biodegradable, renewable," said Booge. "They burn without the soot, there's no metal in the wicks, there's no phthalate in my fragrance oils. I also make some straight essential oil candles as well."

Many of his fragrances are Michigan-themed, like "Michigan Pear," "Red Haven Peach," and "Lake Huron Sunrise."

Booge sells his candles at the market three days a week, including at the Artisan Market every Sunday.

"You're definitely a part of a community," he said. "We see a lot of the same customers, the vendors become your friends, and you spend a lot more time here than you do most places. You know, you're either working on your product, or you're here. We come out all times of the year. There's some camaraderie in being out when it's like today, it's a little bit cold, and it's snowy and a little inclement, but it feels good being here during the holidays."

Beekeeper Jay Jermo is carrying on his family's tradition.

"My family has been raising honey since the 30s, and I got involved with it about 13 years ago," he said.

He specializes in flavored honey and crafts 70 different flavors. Like many of the other vendors, he said the market has become a central part of his life.

"I know everybody. I know all the vendors," said Jermo. "It's really my social outlet, and I kind of depend on it as part of my week."

The market even has its own currency.

Customers can purchase wood tokens, worth $5 each, to pay the vendors – a tradition that goes back decades.

Customer Neal Elyakin is a true market regular who has been shopping weekly for the past 30 years.

"I love this place," he said. "I come here in the summer. I come here in the winter. The Wednesday market is nicer; it's a little quieter.

"I love the apples, I love the fresh produce, I love the eggs from Carol. I like the freshness of a market and the community aspect of a market. They're all here to help each other, and we're here to buy stuff from them as part of the community. It's a piece of what Ann Arbor is, and it's part of the great community that we have here."