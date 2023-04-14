Ann Arbor asks residents for input on early voting

ANN ARBOR, Mich (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Ann Arbor is asking for thoughts on voting preferences as it prepares for the 2024 election cycle.

The six-question survey comes after Michigan voters approved a proposition last year that added nine days of early voting before federal elections.

The survey asks how voters prefer to cast their ballot and their general understanding of the new rules.

"In light of these new changes coming, the City of Ann Arbor plans to use this feedback from city residents to make the voting process convenient, easy to understand and accessible to all who wish to cast a ballot," said Ann Arbor City Clerk Jacqueline Beaudry.

City officials say allowing residents to tabulate ballots before Election Day will help eliminate long lines and wait times.

For a link to the survey, visit here. The survey will be open through Monday, May 2.