Ann Arbor crash leaves 20-year-old in critical condition, two others injured

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 18, 2024

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in Ann Arbor over the weekend.

At 4 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, Ann Arbor police responded to the crash near Plymouth Road and Broadway Street.

When they arrived, they found the car off the road and in the parking lot of a business.

The driver, a 19-year-old woman, and a passenger, also a 19-year-old woman, both sustained minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

A 20-year-old male passenger was also taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say that alcohol and speeding appear to be factors in the single-vehicle crash.

The investigation is ongoing.