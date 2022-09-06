Watch CBS News
Ann Arbor Community could provide public electric service

By Gino Vicci

Ann Arbor could control its own power grid
(CBS DETROIT) -  A group of people, known as Ann Arbor for Public Power, have laid out a plan to create its own public utility. One of those many organizers of this effort is State Senator Jeff Irwin. 

"Places that have public utilities tend to have cheaper, cleaner more reliable power," Irwin explained. 

On Tuesday night, Ann Arbor City Council voted 10-1 to fund a feasibility study to break away from DTE Energy in order to create its own power grid. 

