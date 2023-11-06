Ann Arbor authorities investigating gameday sexual assault near Michigan Stadium

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ann Arbor police are investigating a sexual assault that took place on Saturday night at the Ann Arbor Golf and Outing Club.

A woman called around 10 p.m. to report she had been assaulted by two unknown men as she walked to her car after leaving the football game at Michigan Stadium.

The private club is a popular parking spot for gamegoers.

Interim Chief of Police Patrick Maguire said the woman was visiting Ann Arbor from out of town.

"The victim is a female from out of town in her late 30s," said Maguire. "(She's) not a student with the University of Michigan. Our investigation has shown that they are unknown to her. So, unfortunately, we don't have a real clear suspect description right now other than two unknown males."

Students and staff shared on Monday morning how the news of the attack is affecting their sense of safety on campus.

"When I received that alert, I was immediately so scared and panicked. I genuinely felt so unsafe for the first time on campus," said student Mayuka Kallakuri.

"Personally, I feel like the campus is pretty safe, just generally I walk out at night, and I walk out in daylight, and I've never been like followed, approached or anything, and I understand it might be different for others," said student Michael Elleby.

Faculty member Fatema Haque said the news was especially alarming as someone who lives near the stadium.

"East Stadium is very close to where I live, and it was very terrifying to know that someone was attacked right there, going to the parking lot no less," she said. "I teach in the evenings, and so that made me feel concerned about my own safety when I have to travel to campus or off campus."

One student said safety on campus has been a major concern to her following the mass shooting at Michigan State University earlier this year.

"I mean, especially after the shooting at Michigan State, I feel like none of us have felt like there's any kind of reinforcement of safety, especially as women, too," said student Autumn Cole. "I don't feel safe on campus."

Police ask anyone with information to come forward by emailing police@a2gov.org or calling the tip line at 734-794-6939.

You can also contact AAPD Detective Quinn at 734-794-6930 ext. 49304.