VIDEO: Animal rescuers help deer in East Lansing with candy bucket stuck on its head

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS) - Animal rescuers helped a deer that had a plastic pumpkin-shaped candy bucket stuck on its head for two weeks in East Lansing, Michigan, on Sunday, Jan. 22.

The team lured Lucky the deer to a net to carry out the rescue operation before releasing the animal. 

South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery wrote, "Happy gotcha day, Lucky! Congratulations on being freed from your pumpkin prison."

First published on January 25, 2023 / 3:17 PM

