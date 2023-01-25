VIDEO: Animal rescuers help deer in East Lansing with candy bucket stuck on its head

VIDEO: Animal rescuers help deer in East Lansing with candy bucket stuck on its head

VIDEO: Animal rescuers help deer in East Lansing with candy bucket stuck on its head

(CBS) - Animal rescuers helped a deer that had a plastic pumpkin-shaped candy bucket stuck on its head for two weeks in East Lansing, Michigan, on Sunday, Jan. 22.

The team lured Lucky the deer to a net to carry out the rescue operation before releasing the animal.

South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery wrote, "Happy gotcha day, Lucky! Congratulations on being freed from your pumpkin prison."