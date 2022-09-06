Andres Gutierrez Charles Forbes/CBS Detroit

Andres Gutierrez joined CBS News Detroit in September 2022.

He comes from KSHB-TV in Kansas City, Missouri, serving as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor. During his almost nine years, Gutierrez was integral to the station's coverage of breaking news, criminal justice issues, and societal concerns.

Gutierrez was awarded two Emmys for General Assignment Report-Within 24 Hours and Breaking News.

Before Kansas City, Gutierrez worked in Dallas at KXAS-TV. He contributed to coverage that garnered national attention, including the fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas, the death of Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle, the murder of two county prosecutors in Forney, Texas, and the capture of a Miami fugitive in north Texas.

Gutierrez began his career with NBC News, MSNBC, and WNBC-TV as an Emma L. Bowen Foundation work-study scholar, where he assisted, and field produced for daily newscasts and broadcast specials.

He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and is a native Spanish speaker.

Gutierrez was born and raised in New York City and graduated from New York University. He now calls Birmingham home.

You can follow Andres on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.